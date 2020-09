PIERZ -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatality in Morrison County.

Troopers say 40-year-old Joseph Herold of Pierz was walking southbound on Highway 25, just south of 163rd Street, north of Pierz, when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The incident happened at about 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

The State Patrol describes the conditions as dark and foggy at the time of the incident.