Pedestrian Hit and Killed on Highway 47 in Isanti County
WYANETT -- A pedestrian died in a crash on Highway 47 near Wyanett Friday night.
The Minnesota State Patrol says around 9:30 p.m. a pickup was going north on Highway 47. Authorities say a woman was standing in the northbound lane and was hit by the pickup.
The pedestrian, 57-year-old Michelle Shea of Onamia, died at the scene.
The driver of the pickup, 45-year-old Cory Walch of Hugo, was not hurt.
