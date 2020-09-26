Pedestrian Hit and Killed on Highway 47 in Isanti County

WYANETT -- A pedestrian died in a crash on Highway 47 near Wyanett Friday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 9:30 p.m. a pickup was going north on Highway 47. Authorities say a woman was standing in the northbound lane and was hit by the pickup.

The pedestrian, 57-year-old Michelle Shea of Onamia, died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, 45-year-old Cory Walch of Hugo, was not hurt.