PIERZ (WJON News) -- A woman was seriously hurt while walking across a highway.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday at about 2:25 p.m. on Highway 25 in Pierz in Morrison County.

A vehicle was pulling out of the Post Office parking lot to go south on the highway, while a woman was crossing the highway eastbound and was struck.

Eighty-five-year-old Janet Brixius of Pierz was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, 64-year-old Diane Reuck of Royalton, was not hurt.