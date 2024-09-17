Paul F. Fischer, 83, Avon

July 30, 1941 - September 14, 2024

attachment-Paul Fischer loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Friday, September 20, 2024 at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Avon for Paul F. Fischer, age 83, who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Saturday. Father Edward Vebelun OSB will officiate and entombment will take place at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 11:00 Friday morning at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Avon.

Paul was born on July 30, 1941 in Avon to Frank and Florina (Thielman) Fischer. He married Mary Jane Shay on October 27, 1962 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Paul worked at DeZurik's for over 35 years. He was a long-time devoted volunteer firefighter in Avon until his retirement. He was an Avon Lions member, and held the gambling manager position for many years. Paul enjoyed pheasant hunting in South Dakota, deer hunting, fishing, gathering with friends, playing cards, and spending time with family. He enjoyed watching the Twins and Vikings. In his younger years, Paul played for the Avon Lakers as a pitcher and later watched his son and grandsons play for the Avon Lakers.

Paul is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Mary Jane of Avon; children, Curt Fischer of Avon, Judy (Dave) Bednar of Cold Spring, Sandy (Scott) Austing of Sauk Rapids, Shelly (Paul Buttweiler) Holthaus of Avon, Sue Fischer of Burnsville; grandchildren, Scott (Whitney) Fischer, Jenna (Denver) Rogalla, Spencer (Becca) Austing, Dominic (Alexa) Austing, Hunter Austing; Taylor (Jordan) Holthaus, Carter Holthaus, Kristin (Zach) Raeker, Rachel (Alex) Wolf, Ben (Ashley Revering) Buttweiler; nine great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Betty Fischer. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jack and Warren; and grandchild, Kyle Wehking.