Paul F. Bell, 73, Cold Spring

November 12, 1947 - March 9, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:30 p.m., Monday, March 15, 2021 at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Paul Bell, age 73 who died peacefully on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House surrounded by his family after a long courageous battle with cancer. Entombment will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending the services must maintain social distancing and wear a mask. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s website at www.christcatholic.com.

Relatives and friends may gather from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening and from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Paul was born on November 12, 1947 in Cold Spring, MN to John P. Sr. and Agnes (Stein) Bell. He married Darlene Stang on September 3, 1977 and together they had one son, Marty. Paul served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked at the Cold Spring Granite Company, co-owned the Side Bar and Café, managed the Rich Spring Golf Course, and worked for Viking Coca-Cola until retirement.

Nothing made Paul happier than spending time with family and friends. He was best known for his humble easy-going character. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards, and watching his grandkids grow. He was an avid follower and supporter of several local amateur baseball teams after his own playing days. He was also a longtime fan and supporter of ROCORI athletics.

Paul was a member of the Cold Spring American Legion, Cold Spring VFW Post 6915, Vietnam Last Man’s Club, and Catholic Order of Foresters.

Survivors include his son Marty (Mindy); siblings Barb (Elmer) Walz, Dolly (Don) Smith, Julie (Bob) Manuel; grandchildren Brooklyn and Morgan and friend Gina.

He was preceded in death by his wife Darlene; his parents; sister Elaine Buettner; and brother Jack Bell.