Paul E. Marthaler, 57, St. Cloud

April 23, 1964 - January 5, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Paul E. Marthaler, age 57 of St. Cloud who passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at his home. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will officiate. Entombment will take place at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Wednesday. Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Paul was born April 23, 1964 in St. Cloud, Minnesota, the youngest of five children to Eugene “Gene” and Helen (Simon) Marthaler. He was among the first groups of students with Developmental Delays to attend the new federally funded required Special Education programming in the St. Cloud Schools. He attended the District Special Education programs located at Bethlehem, Washington, Westwood East Wing, Tech and Apollo. After graduation, he was employed through Opportunity Services at Nathan B’s Restaurant (until they closed), and with a housekeeping crew at the Sunwood/Kelly Inn and Holiday Inn before retiring in 2018. After retirement he attended the WACOSA Senior program at Whitney Senior Center until his health declined.

Paul enjoyed outings with staff and family, polka music, bowling, eating out, Viking’s football, reading the newspaper, riding the Metro Bus and playing board and card games. He also enjoyed activities through Project Challenge and Special Olympics. Many will remember his sense of humor. Paul made a difference in the lives of many, especially his siblings and extended family. We will be forever happy has was with us for as long as he was and that he was very much a part of our lives. He will be missed by his housemates, Pat, Josh, and Tim and longtime buddy Mace.

Paul is survived by his sister, Nancy (Bill) Goodwin of Omaha; brothers, Tom (Karen) of Alexandria, Gary of Los Angeles and David (Jane) of Detroit; six nieces and nephews; and many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen in 1995; his father Eugene on 2011; he was also preceded in death by close Marthaler family friend, Judy Nelson in 2019.

Special thanks and appreciation to Danette Ramsey, the staff at J&J Holmes and Centra Care Home Healthcare and Hospice for the care they gave Paul, especially as his health and skills declined.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Paul to the WACOSA Senior Program.