Patrol: Wrong Way Driver Causes Crash on Highway 10 Near Little Falls
LITTLE FALLS - Two people on a motorcycle were hurt when a wrong way driver caused a collision. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 3:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 10 in Little Falls Township in Morrison County.
A car driven by 78-year-old Loretta Ahlgrim of Brainerd was going north in the southbound lanes. A van heading south was rear ended by the motorcycle.
The van was driven by 36-year-old Chad Smith of Firestone, Colorado.
The motorcycle was driven by 53-year-old Rolland Trettel of Bowlus. His passenger was 51-year-old Mardelle Trettle of Bowlus. They were both taken to St. Gabriels Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries.