Patrol: Wrong Way Driver Causes Crash on Highway 10 Near Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS - Two people on a motorcycle were hurt when a wrong way driver caused a collision. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 3:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 10 in Little Falls Township in Morrison County.

A car driven by 78-year-old Loretta Ahlgrim of Brainerd was going north in the southbound lanes. A van heading south was rear ended by the motorcycle.

The van was driven by 36-year-old Chad Smith of Firestone, Colorado.