Patrol: Semi Jumps Curb Hits 10-year-Old On Bike in Crookston

CROOKSTON -- A 10-year-old girl was severely hurt when a semi drove up onto a sidewalk and hit her while she was riding her bike.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 6:00 p.m. Monday along Highway 2 in Crookston in Polk County.

A semi driven by 73-year-old Duane Schouveiller of Mahnomen was going west on the highway when it attempted to turn north onto North Broadway when it struck the girl.

She was taken to Riverview Hospital with was the state patrol describes as life-threatening injuries.

