Patrol: Icy Roads Responsible for Multi-Vehicle Crash in Richmond

RICHMOND – Authorities say snowy, icy roads caused a multi-vehicle crash in Richmond.

The crash happened Monday around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 23 near milepost 186.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 73-year-old Wayne Sieben of Paynesville was westbound on Highway 23 when he lost control of his pickup on an icy bridge deck and slid into an SUV driven by 28-year-old Claire Swerine of Richmond. Sieben’s pickup then spun out and hit an SUV driven by 38-year-old Randi Schreifels of Cold Spring.

Schreifels was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. Sieben and Swerine, along with Swerine's six-year-old passenger, also received non-life-threatening injuries but were not taken to the hospital by ambulance.