Patrol: 2 Killed in Crash on Highway 10 Near St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Two people were killed in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday just south of St. Cloud.

A car driven by 21-year-old Abby Redmond of Sartell was going west on Highway 10 when it crossed the median near 32nd Street Southeast. A Suburban driven by 41-year-old Kelly Skoog of Becker was going east. Also, a motorcycle driven by 45-year-old David Evans of Sauk Rapids was going east. The three vehicles collided and then a pickup driven by 53-year-old Steven Lovett of St. Cloud hit the Suburban and came to a rest on the train tracks.

Troopers say both Redmond and Evans were killed in the crash. Skoog was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Lovett was not hurt.

