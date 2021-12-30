Patrick J. Phillippi, 74, St. Stephen

March 30, 1947 - December 25, 2021

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the St. Stephen Parish Hall in St. Stephen for Patrick J. Phillippi, age 74, of St. Stephen, who passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at his home. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial of the urn will take place at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the services on Thursday at the St. Stephen Parish Hall in St. Stephen.

Pat was born on March 30, 1947 to Stanley and Celesia (Murphy) Phillippi in Huron, South Dakota. He grew up in rural South Dakota and attended Clark High School. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force and honorably served his country from 1967 until 1971. After his service he attended the St. Cloud Technical and Community College. Pat was united in marriage to Pamela M. Stock on March 27, 1976 in Sauk Rapids. Pat was a jack of all trades and worked various jobs in the St. Cloud area, but most notably he worked for Crothall Environmental Services at Centra Care and part-time as a custodian at the House of Pizza, retiring this past fall after almost 40 years of service. He was a member of the St. Stephen American Legion Post #221.

Pat was a loving husband, father and grandfather and loved to spend time with his family. Along with his wife, Pam, he enjoyed going bowling at Great River Bowl in Sartell, going to BINGO at the Rusty Nail in St. Stephen, going to the Casino and simply sitting in their swing watching birds. He was especially fascinated in spotting Bald Eagles. Pat was a “dreamer of projects” and enjoyed tinkering and developing new ideas. You could often find him working on his projects while listening to Oldies music in the background. In his early years, he enjoyed photography; photographing everything from his time in the Air Force to family weddings. He will be remembered for his quick wit and good sense of humor.

He is survived by his loving wife, Pam; daughters, Stacy (Travess) Jansky, Amanda (Brian) Kampa and Ashley (Mike) Adams; step-son, Jamie (Dawn) Schmitz; nine grandchildren; brother, Stanley, Jr. and sister, Kay (Wayne) Dingman; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Pat is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Bobby and Jerry.

A special thank you to the staff of Centra Care Hospice and the Coborn Cancer Center for their loving and compassionate care of Pat.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.