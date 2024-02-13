Patrick Emil Karsch, 75, Paynesville

May 28, 1948 - February 11, 2024

Patrick Emil Karsch 75, of Paynesville, MN embraced the world with a kind heart, strong work ethic and immense love for his family. Pat made his heroic ascension to heaven on February 11th after a very difficult 3-month battle with metastatic prostate cancer.

Pat was born on May 28th, 1948 to Martin and Viola (Hilsgen) Karsch of St. Martin MN. He attended and graduated from Paynesville High School where he participated in shenanigans and played baseball, football and wrestled for the Bulldogs. After graduating in 1966, he ventured to the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to further his studies where he played football for a brief time and finished out his freshman year in 1967.

Pat married Gloria Bork in April of 1968 and from this marriage came two sons; Sean and James (died at childbirth) Karsch.

He was drafted into the US Army and was sent to Vietnam in October of 1968. He was stationed near Dau Tieg, Republic of South Vietnam and was an Armored Personnel Carrier operator. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for heroism while performing military operations on January 14th, 1969. He also received the Purple Heart for injuries received on January 28, 1969. He was blown from his tanker and hospitalized for two weeks with injuries to his face, chest, and legs. He was reminded of this battle for many years to come by removing shrapnel that would surface from time to time.

Pat was united in his second marriage to Vaneesa Morelan on May 28th, 1974. From this marriage, two daughters were born; Tiffany and Courtney.

He had many jobs that included working at the Cold Spring Granite Company and worked weekends hauling milk cans for local farmers, hauling groceries, and transporting livestock for Norman Bork. In 1976, he began working as a UPS driver where he received many awards for years of safe driving. He served the Willmar community and became well known to many businesses there and gained many friendships. He proudly retired after 34 years.

Pat had a great love for the outdoors, gardening, planting flowers, relaxing in his swing with his favorite cocktail, catching the sunset on his deck and taking many trips to South Dakota and Colorado to visit friends and partake in adventures along the way. He looked forward to traveling yearly to Hawaii where he and Vaneesa would enjoy the warmth, ocean and adventures to happy hours.

He had a deep love for his friends and family and enjoyed spending time with them. Many hours were spent on Lake Koronis fishing and boating, having garage parties, visiting casinos, going to the MN State Fair and attending sporting events of his children and grandchildren.

Pat taught us all to live by the following words:

If you’re on time, your late

Return borrowed items better than what you received them

Help others at all costs

Every day has a happy hour

Always check your oil and tire pressure before traveling

Work hard, play hard

When you get home, call and let it ring twice and I’ll know you’re safe

Spend time with those you love

He is survived by his wife Vaneesa; children Sean (Wendy) Karsch, Tiffany (Michael) Tangen and Courtney (Jesse) Stenseth, his mother Viola; grandchildren, Blake, Lex, Drew, Kyleigh, Brooklynn and Kaiden.

He was preceded in death by his father Martin Karsch, sister Wanda Karsch, son James Karsch and grandchild baby Tangen.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

“A Hui Ho” ~ Until we meet again!

Celebration of Life will take place at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville, MN on Saturday, February 17th from 12-3pm. There will be a short prayer service and military honors immediately following. After the services, we would like to invite you to the Paynesville American Legion for a light meal, share stories about our hero and take time to honor our son, husband, dad and grandpa!