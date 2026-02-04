August 15, 1937 – February 1, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Patricia M. “Pat” Rau, age 88 of Waite Park, who passed away on Sunday, February 1, 2026 at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. Revered Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Burial will take place in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Pat was born on August 15, 1937 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Leonard and Loraine (Dhein) Burton. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1955. Pat married Ronald L. Rau on July 18, 1957 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She was employed by JC Penney’s for 21 years, retiring in 1992. Pat was a member of St. Joseph’s in Waite Park.

She enjoyed walking, traveling, feeding the birds and squirrels. Pat especially treasured the time spent with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Ron; children, Sandra (Joe) Press of Richmond, Michael of Kalispell, MT, Cynthia (Dwayne) Schmitz of Hurricane UT, Steven of Waite Park, Robert of St. Cloud, Daniel (Lisa) of Clearwater; grandchildren, Amanda, Mathew, Christy, Jonathan, Tomas, Sara, Randy; ten great-grandchildren; siblings, Donald Burton and Virginia Wendt; and many nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents.