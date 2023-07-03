Patricia ‘Patty’ Svihel, 77, East Bethel and formerly of Foley

August 5, 1945 - July 1, 2023

attachment-Patricia Svihel loading...

Patricia 'Patty' Svihel, age 77 of East Bethel and formerly of Foley passed away July 1, 2023 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 6, 2023 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Thursday. A lunch will be provided at Mr. Jim's in Foley following the service. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Patricia Ann Svihel was born August 5, 1945 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to James and Anna (Maly) Hromatka. She married John Allan Svihel in 1963 and they had two sons together, John and Mark. She resided in Foley and lived her entire life on the homestead where she grew up as a child. Patty adored her two sons and her grandchildren. Simple pleasures brought great joy to Patty. She loved taking care of all of her dogs, working outside on her large yard, watching birds on her deck and tending to all of her flowers. She especially loved cooking large meals for her family on holidays.

Patty is the loving mother of John (Julie) Svihel, Foley and Mark (Thea) Svihel of Oak Grove. She was a special grandmother to Nathan, Ryan and Mackenzie Svihel. She is also survived by her sister, Kathy (Phil) Rogers, Albert Lea. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Al, Ed, Joe, Frank and John Doubek, Henry and Frank Hromatka and sisters, Mable Pooch and Frances Nesseth. The family wishes to thank the entire care team at Cedar Creek Senior Living and their dedication and compassion for Patty.