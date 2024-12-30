Patricia “Patty” Konz, 74, St. Joseph

March 15, 1950 - December 27, 2024

Patricia A. Konz (Patty), St. Joseph, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 27th with family by her side. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, January 10th from 4:00-7:00pm at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Private interment will be at a later date.

Patty was born on March 15, 1950, to Ebert and Ethel (Beaver) Konz in Marty, MN. She attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse close to the family farm for 3 years and then attended Holy Cross School for another 3 years. She graduated from St. Boniface High School in Cold Spring in 1968.

Patty worked at several jobs including the post office, Brown Boveri (formerly Turbodyne Corp) and then prior to her retirement, she was the evening shift lead at National Vision of St. Cloud.

Patty enjoyed many things in her life - she taught herself to play the guitar, piano, crochet and cake decorating. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include her siblings, Dave (Sue), Joe (Lori), Paul (Julia), Donna (Larry) Pagel, Vivian (Randy) Krueger, Jeanette (Russ) Thompson, Laurie, and Ted (Mary); sister-in-law, Bev, many nieces and nephews and her beloved cats - Punky and Sophie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Charlie and nieces Jenny and Nadine.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.