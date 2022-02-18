Patricia “Patsy” J. Deal, 81, Sauk Rapids

November 4, 1940 - February 14, 2022

A Celebration of Life will be in the spring for Patricia “Patsy” J. Deal, age 81, who passed away Monday at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Patsy was born November 4, 1940 in St. Paul to William & Royce Schilling. She married Melvin “Mel” Deal on July 9, 1994 in Stillwater. Patsy grew up in St. Paul, lived in Maplewood for 35 years, and in Sauk Rapids the past 3 years. She worked in the Deli at Rainbow Foods for 25 years. Patsy loved gambling at the casino.

Survivors include her husband, Mel of Sauk Rapids; sons and daughters, Kenny Langenberger of Minneapolis, David Langenberger (Penny Foss) of Cristien, ND, Amy (Brian) Crisp of Inver Grove Heights, Tim Barry (Lisa Burgess) of Rosemount, Johnathan (Cindy) Deal of Bartlesville, OK, David (Jenni) Deal of Webster, WI, Jennifer (Jason) Janski of Sauk Rapids, and James Deal of Juarez, Mexico; daughter-in-law, Marlene Langenberger of New Hope; 19 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; son, Danny Langenberger; and siblings, Billy, DD, Penny, Mary Katherine, and Jimmy.