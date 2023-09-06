Patricia “Pat” A. Kampa, 72, Sartell

March 21, 1951 - September 4, 2023

Memorial Services will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Patricia “Pat” A. Kampa, age 72, who passed away Monday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Fr. Tom Knoblach will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the funeral home.

Pat was born March 21, 1951 in St. Cloud to Leonard and Gertrude (Siegmund) Zylla. She married Roger Kampa on May 25, 1974 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Growing up Pat was on the swim team, drum corps “Brass Inc.”, and marching band. She worked at the St. Cloud Hospital in customer service for three years, St. John’s Liturgical Press for 15 years, and Fingerhut for 20 years. Pat enjoyed gardening, holistic medicine, reading, and had a passion for flowers. She loved going to her grandchildren’s play performances, swim meets and dance recitals. She valued family time, spending time at the lake, being outside, eating ice cream, and baking. Pat was caring, had a kind soul, was a great friend to everyone and was always willing to help anyone.

Survivors include her husband, Roger of Sartell; son and daughter, Wade (Jill) Kampa of Sartell and Molly (Jesse Alasker) Kampa-Alsaker of Princeton; grandchildren, Ava and Lana; dog, Lola Kampa; and sisters and brothers, Mary Lou (Ed) Evans of Anoka, Barbara (Pat) Gannon of Harvey, ND, Robert Zylla of St. Cloud, Kenneth (Terry) Zylla of Colorado, Stephen (Cheryl) Zylla of Plymouth, Leonard (Margaret) Zylla of Colorado, Timothy (Nancy) Zylla of Oakdale, Janice Zylla of St. Cloud, and Anthony (Theresa) Zylla of Long Prairie; siblings-in-law, Rosie (Don) Ostendorf of Sauk Rapids, Ginny (Al) Olmschied of Sauk Rapids, Michael (Tammie) Kampa of Chisago City, and Kathryn Kampa of Sauk Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Arnold and Marie Kampa; and dog, Brandy Alsaker.

Thank you to the staff at champion rehab, St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud Hospice Rehab, and a special thanks to Quiet Oaks Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, Poor Clare’s Monastery, and Pat’s family.