Patricia J. Brant, 83, Becker

December 3, 1941 - May 25, 2025

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 6, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Patricia J. Brant, age 83, of Becker who died Sunday, May 25, 2025 at Shepherd of Grace Senior Living in Becker. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be at Pleasntview Memorial Gardens in Burnsville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Friday at the funeral home in Becker.

Patricia was born December 3, 1941 in Minneapolis to Walter and Emelene (Brusseau) Wold. She married Gary Brant on November 28, 1964 in Minneapolis. Pat was a Secretary for General Mills and Honeywell for many years and also worked at Sonneson Elementary School in New Hope. Patricia then moved to the Becker area in 2012. She had a great sense of humor and loved to make other people laugh. Pat enjoyed collecting earrings and stuffed animals, crossword puzzles, traveling, sewing and spending time at Mille Lacs Lake fishing and camping. Pat’s strength and independence will always remain an inspiration to all of us. She will always be with us in our thoughts and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her daughters, Tami (Richie) Benike of Oak Park and Traci (Chris) Gustafson of Becker; brother, Jim (Nancy) Wold of Blaine; grandsons, Colt, Cody, Brenden, Brady and great granddaughter, Kendyn, many nieces and nephews, and many friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary on December 21, 2007.