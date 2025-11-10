August 22, 1940 - November 7, 2025

Patricia A. French, age 85 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2025. She was born on August 22, 1940, in Minneapolis. Her hobbies were cooking, knitting, reading, and flowers. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Kathy, Jane, Sue, and Dolores. She is survived by her husband, Wes, of 61 years; son, Michael; grandson, Kyle; and nieces and nephews.

Per Patricia’s wish, there will be no service.