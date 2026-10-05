St. Cloud — Patricia R. Dullinger, 89, passed away September 29, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Patricia was born September 10, 1937, to George and Theresa (Schmidt) Rothstein in Rockville, Minnesota, and lived a full life in Clearwater. She raised six children.

She is survived by her children, Theresa Bernett, Mary Sanden, Carolyn Hagen, Eugene Dullinger and Michael Dullinger; and sisters, Carol Huberty and Lynda Stepinski.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her eldest son, Edward Dullinger Jr.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, October 8, at Love Christian Fellowship Church in St. Cloud. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Cloud Church, with Reverend Carolyn Hagen officiating. Burial will be at North Star Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Read the full obituary: Patricia R. Dullinger obituary