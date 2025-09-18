March 19, 1937 - September 17, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for Patricia Ann Danzl, age 88, who died September 17, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Visitation will be from 9:00-10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Patricia was born in Wakefield Township, MN to John and Catherine (Schreifels) Schug. She married Donald Danzl November 24, 1966, in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN.

Pat was known for the love she shared with children; fostering babies for over 25 years. She loved her flowers, enjoyed gardening, baking, making quilts with her mom, and had a strong Catholic faith. Pat enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great granddaughter.

She is survived by her husband, Donald; children, Raymond (Kelly), their daughters, Catherine, Julia and granddaughter, Raya; Dean (Kris Hulett); Jody (Howard Chant) Koltes, her children, Raven (Max) Scheeler, Krista Koltes; Josh Danzl.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Al Schug and Melvin Schug.