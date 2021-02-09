Patricia Ann Christen, 91, Waite Park

January 13, 1930 - February 8, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Patricia Ann Christen, 91, of Waite Park will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Patricia passed away peacefully, with family by her side,on Monday, February 8, 2021 at Edgewood of Sartell. Reverend Thomas Skaja will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Patricia was born on January 13, 1930 in Waite Park to the late Alfred and Zita (Sanders) Rausch. She married Raymond J. Christen on March6, 1948 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. She lived allof her life in Waite Park and was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish and Christian Women.

Patricia will be remembered for her laugh, smile, fun personality and love of socializing.

She is survived by her daughters, Randy (Hud) Branim of Apache Junction, AZ, Zita (Joe) Fautsch of Waite Park and Paula (Steven) Lough of McKinney, TX; grandchildren, Jolene, Brian and Amy; great-grandchildren, Kaeleigh, Kaelin, Kaety, Kelsi and Mason; and special friend, Georgie Christen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray in 2011; and brothers, Marvin, Ken and Roger Rausch.

A heartfelt thank you to Edgewood Memory Care and St. Croix Hospice for the compassionate care provided to our mother and family.