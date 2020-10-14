Passenger Hurt in 2 Vehicle Crash in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Clear Lake. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 24 at River Road Southeast.

A car driven by 29-year-old Brian Stoltz of Sauk Rapids was stopped at the light when his vehicle was rear-ended. The driver of the second vehicle was 25-year-old Samuel Waln of Wadena.

A passenger in Stoltz's car, 35-year-old Carlos Bordes of Eden Prairie, was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.