Morrison County Woman Airlifted to the Hospital After ATV Mishap

PARKER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A woman from Randall had to be airlifted to the hospital after an ATV fell on her.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a home just after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The caller reported an ATV accident at a home off of 50th Avenue, approximately three miles southwest of Randall in Parker Township.

The sheriff's office says 71-year-old Patricia Altrichter was trying to load her machine into the back of a pickup when the ramp kicked out and the ATV fell on her.

Altrichter was flown to St. Cloud Hospital via Life Link III. Her condition is unknown at this time.

