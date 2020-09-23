Paramount’s Autumn Moon Fundraiser Goes Virtual

ST. CLOUD -- The Paramount's annual Autumn Moon fundraiser is going virtual.

This year's theme is Paramount Confidential, a behind-the-scenes event taking you to places most audiences don't get to see.

Gretchen Boulka with the Paramount Theatre says like with most things, the COVID-19 pandemic has required them to think outside the box.

It is a shift for us and we are hoping people will participate in the same way they have in the past. We are doing a lot of new things, lots of virtual things, and hope people continue to support us so we can work through the pandemic.

The event will feature stories about the Paramount you've never heard, an online silent auction, virtual art exhibit, and special guest appearances.

We have cameos from a number of local and national artists like Rosanne Cash, Larry Gatlin and Rob Lundquist from Home Free, will all be making an appearance.

Guests can tune-in through the Paramount's YouTube Channel or Facebook page. Boulka says a preshow will begin at 7:00 p.m. with the main event starting at 7:30 p.m.

Autumn Moon is free to attend but guests are encouraged to donate at the Paramount website.

Since the Paramount closed their doors on March 13th, they've lost nearly a half million dollars in gross earned revenue.