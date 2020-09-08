Paramount To Remain Closed Through End of the Year

ST. CLOUD -- The Paramount Center for the Arts will remain closed through the end of the year.

Executive Director Bob Johnson says with the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic this fall, in-person audiences will not happen until at least after January 1st.

Johnson says they have been monitoring the situation daily and will take a cautious approach to reopen in a slow and safe manner.

The Paramount Center of the Arts has been shuttered since March 14th with many shows and classes canceled, postponed and rescheduled due to the pandemic.