Paramount Theater Announces Its Spring, Summer Season
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Music, musicals, and movies are all in store for the Paramount Theater stage.
The Paramount Center for the Arts Monday released its schedule of performances for the spring and summer season in 2025.
A few of the national acts include The Okee Dokee Brothers and The Bellamy Brothers. Ring of Kerry Farewell: Final Concert will be in March.
GREAT Theatre's Mary Poppins will be on stage in April. Tribute shows will feature the music of Cher and also the music of John Fogerty and CCR.
And, the summer movie series includes Indiana Jones and Raiders of the Lost Ark, Disney's Moana, and Jurassic Park.
Tickets for the spring and summer performances are on sale now on Paramount's website.
