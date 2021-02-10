Paramount Planning Year Long Celebration for 100th Anniversary

ST. CLOUD -- You can celebrate one of St. Cloud's treasures all year long.

A number of events have been tentatively planned throughout the year, leading up to the Paramount Theatre's 100th anniversary on Christmas Eve.

Some of the highlights include:

- A new commemorative public art piece being unveiled this summer

- The 100th Anniversary Block Party in August which will honor health care workers, police officers and fire fighters

- The annual Autumn Moon fundraiser scheduled for September 24th

- In October the theatre will show the silent movie 'Way Down East' which opened the Sherman theatre in 1921

- A special open house on Christmas Eve to make the theatre's 100th birthday.

Once a month on the News @ Noon Show on WJON we're also doing a feature called a "Century in St. Cloud" celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Paramount Theatre.

In addition to the planned special events, the Paramount is also working on a number of artist-created commemorative items that will be available to buy in the Paramount Gift Gallery starting June 1st.

All event's may have attendance requirements based on COVID-19 regulations. You can visit the Paramount Theatre's website for more information about the events.

Prior to the pandemic, the Paramount Center for the Arts welcomed over 100,000 people each year to participate in performances, art classes, community outreach and gallery exhibitions.

New virtual offerings have taken the place of live performances and classes, as the Paramount's doors have been closed to the public since March 14th, 2020.