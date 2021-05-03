Paramount Commissions Sculpture to Mark 100th Anniversary

ST. CLOUD -- A new sculpture is coming to downtown St. Cloud. Paramount Center for the Arts has commissioned the artwork to mark the 100th anniversary of the Paramount Theatre.

It will be a gift to the city of St. Cloud and is being installed on the sidewalk outside the theatre in front of the main entrance within view of the marquee.

It is described as an architectural steel form, fitted with facets of stained glass, and lit from within.

Production is underway and an unveiling is planned to take place at the Paramount on July 15th at 8:00 p.m.

