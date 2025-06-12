ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can go see a classic movie again this summer at the Paramount Center for the Arts in downtown St. Cloud.

About two or three years ago, we started it as a way to have people come in. For some people who don't love the heat, if they want to come in and sit in the theater, and enjoy a movie at a very reasonable cost. We thought it would be fun to bring back some old movies that a lot of people love, and a lot of people have nostalgia about seeing a movie at the Paramount.

Executive Director Gretchen Boulka says this Monday, the movie is "Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark".

On July 22nd, they are showing "Moana".

On August 14th, the movie is "Jumanji".

All three movies start at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $5 each, and you can buy them at the door.

Other performances on the main Paramount stage:

Tuesday, June 17th, The Magic Carpet Ride at 1:30 p.m. During the summer of 1967 in San Francisco, such groups as The Mamas and the Papas, The Doors, The Byrds, Jefferson Airplane, and The Beatles inspired a cultural revolution that swept across the country.

On June 26th is Empowered Stars at 11:00 a.m. Empowered Stars is a collaboration between Paramount Center for the Arts and WACOSA. Performing their original script, this production will feature more than 40 actors!

July 1st is the Red Bull Band of the Minnesota National Guard at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are free, but you need to reserve your seats in advance. It has already almost completely sold out.

