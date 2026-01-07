ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Paramount Center for the Arts in downtown St. Cloud was buzzing with activity throughout 2025.

The main stage had 132 total performances throughout the year with nearly 65,000 attendees.

The visual arts department offered 163 classes, with nearly 900 class participants.

The Paramount Center for the Arts has 55 total employees and has about 250 volunteers.

Some of the national acts scheduled to perform at the Paramount in early 2026 include Tiffany on February 20th, The Lettermen on March 19th, Quiet Riot on May 8th, and comedian Paula Poundstone on May 22nd.

