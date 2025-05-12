Paper Mill Regional Trail Grant On Sartell Agenda For Approval

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The City of Sartell will potentially take the next step forward to creating a public trail for the Mill District. At Monday night's city council meeting, the council will vote to approve a more than $193,000 Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Local Trail Connection Grant.

PHOTO courtesy of the City of Sartell PHOTO courtesy of the City of Sartell loading...

If approved, the grant money will be used to help construct the 0.17-mile Phase 1 of the Paper Mill Regional Trail. The city used a Carbon Reduction Program (CNP) grant to complete the design of the trail already, and has submitted an application for another DNR Local Trail Grant to construct phase 2. The city should find out about the second grant later this year.

Get our free mobile app

Also, Sartell has submitted a $1.5 million Legislative-Citizen Commission Minnesota Resource (LCCMR) grant to support various trail improvements. The city should find out if it is awarded the LCCMR grant this fall. Construction of Phase 1 of the Paper Mill Regional Trail is scheduled to start this fall or early spring 2026.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come visit Annandale, Minnesota With Us

LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota Stacker investigated which counties in Minnesota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration Gallery Credit: Stacker