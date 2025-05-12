Paper Mill Regional Trail Grant On Sartell Agenda For Approval

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The City of Sartell will potentially take the next step forward to creating a public trail for the Mill District. At Monday night's city council meeting, the council will vote to approve a more than $193,000 Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Local Trail Connection Grant.

If approved, the grant money will be used to help construct the 0.17-mile Phase 1 of the Paper Mill Regional Trail. The city used a Carbon Reduction Program (CNP) grant to complete the design of the trail already, and has submitted an application for another DNR Local Trail Grant to construct phase 2. The city should find out about the second grant later this year.

Also, Sartell has submitted a $1.5 million Legislative-Citizen Commission Minnesota Resource (LCCMR) grant to support various trail improvements. The city should find out if it is awarded the LCCMR grant this fall. Construction of Phase 1 of the Paper Mill Regional Trail is scheduled to start this fall or early spring 2026.

