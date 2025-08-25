June 1, 1937 - August 25, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 28, 2025 at Holy Spirit Church in St. Cloud, for Frederick George Dehler, age 88, of St. Cloud. Fred, lovingly known as Papa Fred, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2025, surrounded by the love of his family. Reverend Virgil Helmin will officiate. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud with full military honors.

Visitation will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Church in St. Cloud.

Born on June 1, 1937 in LeSauk Township to the late George and Monica (Hansen) Dehler, Fred lived a life defined by kindness, service, and an unwavering devotion to his family and community.

Fred leaves behind his beloved wife, Claudette Dehler (née O’Donnell), with whom he shared 61 years of marriage and a lifetime of love and partnership, his sisters Shirley Thompson (Dennis) and LaVerne Dehler. He is preceded in death by his brothers Ralph Dehler and Richard Dehler (Doris). He was a proud and loving father to his three sons: Mike (Amy), Dan (Legena), and Tom (Tricia). His legacy continues through his cherished grandchildren—Rachel (Jorge), Kelsey (Nick), Jessica, Abbey (Nick), Camren (Katie), Ethan, Audrey (Owen), Ivy, and Benjamin—and his great-grandchildren—Dominic, Averie, Vivian, Jack, and Archer—who brought him immense joy.

A dedicated professional, Fred retired from Fingerhut after a distinguished career of 36 and a half years that began as a sewing machine mechanic and culminated in his role as a master electrician. His skill and work ethic were matched only by his commitment to serving others. Fred proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1956-1961, with assignments that took him to England, where he had the unique honor of witnessing the wedding of Princess Margaret. His service extended to his community through his active membership in the Father Pierz Assembly #530, 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, his role as union representative for the Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers Union and his devoted volunteer work at Holy Spirit Church, where he was a cherished member of the bouja team and contributed in countless ways.

Fred found joy in life’s simple pleasures: casting a line while fishing, perfecting his swing on the golf course, and playing softball with friends. His love for fishing was especially meaningful after retirement, when he acquired a cabin on North Browns Lake. There, he created cherished memories taking his grandchildren fishing, teaching them patience and the joy of a quiet day by the water. Papa Fred was a steadfast supporter of his children and grandchildren, always present at their games, performances, and milestones, cheering them on with pride and love. He kept photos of these moments in a special room at home, where he could cherish them always. Each Christmas, Fred brought the family together with his spectacular light display, a labor of love that illuminated the season. He made it a cherished tradition for his grandchildren to place baby Jesus in the light-up manger scene, followed by the family singing Christmas carols together, creating memories that will live on in their hearts.

Papa Fred’s warmth, generosity, and quiet strength touched the lives of all who knew him. His memory will live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and community.