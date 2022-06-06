Pamela F. Schlagel, 79, Princeton, formerly of Columbia Heights

September 29, 1942 - June 2, 2022

Pamela F. Schlagel, age 79 of Princeton, MN, formerly of Columbia Heights, passed away on June 2, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Bethany Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Jerry Gernander will officiate. A committal for both Pam and her son, Joseph, will be held at Oak Knoll Cemetery immediately following her service.

Pamela Frances Guyette was an only child born to James and Alice (Butler) Guyette on September 29, 1942, in Princeton. Pam graduated from Princeton High School in 1960 and attended Saint Cloud State University. Marrying Edward Schlagel in 1962, they made their home in Columbia Heights and had three sons: Kurtis, David, and Joseph. She started working at Banco as a keypuncher and worked her way up through a long career in a variety of positions at Norwest and eventually Wells Fargo as the company changed.

After retiring from Wells Fargo, Pam moved back to her childhood home in Princeton and dove into friendships and activities. She kept herself busy, becoming very active in the American Legion Auxiliary, the Civic Betterment Club, and took this opportunity to become even more involved in her church. She loved flowers, planting and enjoying her yard, and volunteering.

Pam will be deeply missed by her sons, Kurtis (Cathy) Schlagel of Bloomington and David Schlagel of Chesapeake, VA; grandchildren, Joanna (Nick) Cobb and James and Henry Schlagel; great-grandchildren, Liliana and Milo; special cousins, Mike Knutson of Bellingham, WA and Lynda Glick of Battle Lake; many church friends, fellow Auxiliary, Civic Betterment Club members, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Joseph; and her ex-husband, Edward Schlagel.

Pam was a cancer survivor, and memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society. Please also remember Pam each May when you purchase a poppy to support our veterans.