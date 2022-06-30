Pacific Wok in Sartell Closing Temporarily

SARTELL -- A popular Sartell restaurant has announced it is closing temporarily due to staffing issues.

The owners of Pacific Wok say they are confident this pause will allow them to find the correct staff resources to come back better than ever in the future.

In the meantime, Pacific Wok says all gift cards and community donations will be honored at their neighboring restaurant the House of Pizza.

They encourage you to follow their website for future updates.