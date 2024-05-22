Over An Inch of Rain in St. Cloud on Tuesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- St. Cloud had over an inch of rain Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says we officially received 1.10 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

We're now at 2.06 inches for the month, which is .36 inches below normal.

We're up to 9.29 inches so far for the spring, which is 2.69 inches above normal.

Friday brings the next chance for rain before a pleasant holiday weekend.

