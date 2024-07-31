Outdoor Warning Siren Not Working in East St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An outdoor warning siren is not working on the east side of St. Cloud.

The city has been made aware that Siren #7 by McDonalds on East St. Germain Street is no longer working.

Upon inspection, the siren will need to be replaced. Typically, this process takes a few months from the time of order, delivery, installation, and programming.

Anyone living or working in that area should consider signing up for alerts that can be sent to you via text, phone, or email.

