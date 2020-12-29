Oscar E. Torres Barreda, 26, Hamel

January 28, 1994 - December 25, 2020

Memorial Services will be 2 PM on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Big Lake for Oscar E. Torres Barreda, 26 of Hamel who passed away on December 25, 2020 at North Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Oscar was born on January 28, 1994 in Mexico City to Ana Maria Barreda Gonzales. He married Alisa Wright on November 16, 2013. Oscar enjoyed playing golf, frisbee golf, spending time at the lake with his family and taking walks in the woods. Oscar enjoyed having dance parties with his children. He was a funny and happy person who always had a smile on his face. Oscar was always willing to help anyone and always made time for people. He deeply loved his wife, children and family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Vuela muy alto gordito.

Survivors include his wife, Alisa Torres of Hamel; children, Daimen and Melanie; parents, Ana Maria Barreda Gonzales and Armando Sanchez of Big Lake; brothers, Christopher and Brandon; and many extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his father, Oscar Torres Aria.