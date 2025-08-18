Man Injured in Stearns County Motorcycle Crash Near Melrose

MELROSE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A motorcycle crash near Melrose sent an Osakis man to the hospital on Saturday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a call about a crash with injuries just after 5:30 p.m. The crash happened in the 36600 block of County Road 65 near the bridge over the lake Wobegon Trail west of Melrose.

Melrose Police officers and sheriff's deputies arrived to find 23-year-old Dylan Klukken had crashed his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Witnesses say Klukken was eastbound on Highway 65 when he ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail. Klukken, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike and was rendered unconscious for a short time.

Klukken was transported to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

