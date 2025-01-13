Orvin E. Hartsworm, 88, St. Joseph

February 10, 1936 - January 10, 2025

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at the Eagles Aerie #622 club in St. Cloud, for Orvin E. Hartsworm, age 88. He died at his home with his family at his side on Friday, January 10, 2025. Burial, of the urn will be at a later date.

Orvin was born on February 10, 1936, at Canby, MN the son of Edward and Rosa (Frederichs) Hartsworm. Orvin was a U.S. Army Veteran from 1955 to 1958. He then worked as a firefighter for the City of St. Cloud for 26 years. He also was a carpenter and siding contractor for 50 years.

He is survived; by his wife of 29 years, Carmen; seven children, two stepsons, 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by, one brother and two sisters.