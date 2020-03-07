Orlando Snaps Timberwolves’ Two-Game Win Streak

The Minnesota Timberwolves found themselves back in the loss column after hosting the Orlando Magic on Friday.

The Timberwolves fell behind in the opening quarter 29-24. By the halftime break, Orlando had extended their lead to 65-55.

Minnesota was outscored again in the third, left trailing by 19 at 102-83. In the final frame, the Wolves outscored the Magic 35-30, but it was not enough to overcome their deficit. Minnesota fell to Orlando 132-118.

Malik Beasley led the team with a season-high 29 points and four rebounds. Naz Reid put up 16 points, and Jordan McLaughlin and Jake Layman each added 14.

The Wolves fall to 19-43 and will host the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Pre-game starts at 2:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

