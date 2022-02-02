Oregon Man Charged With Masturbating At Waite Park Restaurant

ST. CLOUD -- An Oregon man is accused of masturbating inside a Waite Park restaurant.

Forty-three-year-old Stephen McConnell of Albany, Oregon, is charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct - lewd exhibition with someone under 16, and one count of indecent exposure.

According to the criminal complaint, a Wendy's employee was cleaning a table Tuesday, when she noticed McConnell stroking his penis with his legs open. She says McConnell was looking at her smiling and laughing.

A second employee also witnessed a man masturbating and moaning while she was at the soda fountain. She yelled when she saw him and the man went to the bathroom.

Police arrived and found McConnell inside the bathroom buttoning and zipping up his pants. Police say McConnell appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Records show McConnell told police he had a dream that he was masturbating inside Wendy's and when he woke up, three employees were yelling at him and his penis was in his hand.

McConnell has a prior conviction for Indecent Exposure in Eugene, Oregon from 2018.