ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County buildings have been illuminated green as part of Operation Green Light for Veterans, a nationwide effort by counties, the National Association of Counties (NACo), and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers to shine a light on the service of our veterans and their families.

From November 4-11, county buildings and landmarks are illuminated green to show support for veterans and raise awareness around the resources available at the county, state, and federal levels to assist veterans and their families. By shining a green light, we’re sending a simple but powerful message: our veterans are seen, appreciated, and supported.

Now in its fifth year, Operation Green Light is expected to draw hundreds of participating counties from across the nation. The county's role in administering services for veterans includes County Veterans Service Officers helping fellow former service members access benefits and services.