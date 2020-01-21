Online Auto Dealer Carvana Enters St. Cloud Marketplace

ST. CLOUD -- An online marketplace for buying and selling used cars is launching service in St. Cloud Tuesday.

Carvana, based out of Arizona, entered the Minneapolis market earlier in January. Spokesperson Amy O'Hara says St. Cloud residents can choose from approximately 15,000 vehicles and have them delivered the next day.

"We're looking forward to bringing this new way to buy a car to as many people as possible," O'Hara says. "Our ability to expand into Minnesota, and especially St. Cloud, really opens up an easy car buying experience for folks."

O'Hara says Carvana also offers next day pick-up for customers looking to trade or sell vehicles.

Carvana will not have a physical presence in St. Cloud, O'Hara says. All Minnesota operations will be hubbed out of Minneapolis.

Carvana operates in 150 locations around the United States. It launched in 2012.