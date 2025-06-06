One-Vehicle Crash Sends Little Falls Woman to the Hospital

BELLEVUE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Little Falls woman was hurt when she crashed her vehicle Thursday night.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office received reports of a single-vehicle crash just after 10:00 p.m.

Deputies responded to the area of Imperial Road and 93rd Street. The location is approximately four miles north of Royalton in Bellevue Township.

The sheriff's office says 71-year-old Nancy Doucette was heading north on Imperial Road when she was unable to stop for the intersection, continued into the ditch, and struck a tree.

Doucette was taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.

