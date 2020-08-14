One Taken to Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Delano

DELANO -- One person was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Delano.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Friday around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Bridge Street in Delano.

The incident involved a car driven by 45-year-old Jorge Sosa of Minneapolis, another car driven by 55-year-old Paul Pulis of Minneapolis, and a pickup driven by 38-year-old Robert Danielson, no city specified. The patrol didn't specify which vehicle was cause of the crash, but say all three vehicles made contact at the intersection.

Sosa's passenger, 45-year-old Aimee Sosa of Minneapolis, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.