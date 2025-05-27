One Person Sent to the Hospital in Wright County Crash Tuesday

MONTROSE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a Wright County crash Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on Highway 12 in Montrose at around 10:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 32-year-old Paul Olsem of Waverly was eastbound on Highway 12 while an SUV driven by 56-year-old Zachery Berdt of Minneapolis was westbound.

The vehicles collided, sending Berdt to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Olsem and his two young passengers were not hurt.

LOOK: Can you tell the difference between these common pets? Can you tell the difference between a hamster and a guinea pig? How about a betta and a guppy? Test your pet ID skills in our cute quiz. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Every Kid Wanted to Go to These Famous TV and Movie Locations Before Google Earth and instant streaming, your imagination had to do the traveling, and TV and movies were your passport. From pirate coves to suburban streets, these were the places every kid dreamed of visiting. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz