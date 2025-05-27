One Person Sent to the Hospital in Wright County Crash Tuesday

Paul Habstritt, WJON

MONTROSE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a Wright County crash Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on Highway 12 in Montrose at around 10:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 32-year-old Paul Olsem of Waverly was eastbound on Highway 12 while an SUV driven by 56-year-old Zachery Berdt of Minneapolis was westbound.

The vehicles collided, sending Berdt to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Olsem and his two young passengers were not hurt.

