One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near Sauk Centre
SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Sauk Centre.
The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going north on Highway 71 when it collided with a pickup that was also going north.
The incident happened at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday.
Get our free mobile app
The SUV driver, 27-year-old Mitch Greninger of Sauk Centre, was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The pickup driver, 61-year-old Thomas Jennissen of Stanchfield, was not hurt.
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.
Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.