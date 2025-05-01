One Person Hurt In Three Vehicle Crash in Meeker County
LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when three vehicles collided in Meeker County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 22 near Litchfield.
Two vehicles were traveling south on the highway, one vehicle was traveling north, when they collided.
Seventy-three-year-old Nancy Putzier of Litchfield was taken to Litchfield Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No one else was hurt in the crash.
