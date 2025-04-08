One Person Hurt in Three-Vehicle Crash in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Meeker County Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 22 and East St. Paul Street in Litchfield just before 8:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup driven by 44-year-old Anthony Fransen was westbound on East St. Paul Street while a semi driven by 25-year-old Jonathon Niece of Watkins was northbound on Highway 22.

The pickup and the semi collided at the intersection. The crash pushed the pickup into a car that was eastbound on St. Paul Street.

The driver of the car, 54-year-old Rick Plamann of Cokato, went to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

